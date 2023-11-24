Smackdown back on FS1 tonight for Survivor Series go-home episode

Friday Night Smackdown is back on FS1 tonight as it got bumped for more important live sports as the show heads into the Survivor Series.

Over 16,000 fans are expected to be at the Allstate Arena tonight for one of the biggest Smackdowns ever attendance-wise.

Only one match has been announced for the show so far and that is a WWE Undisputed Tag Team title match between champions Judgment Day against The Street Profits. The only other thing advertised is Kevin Owens on The Grayson Waller Effect.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

