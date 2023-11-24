Seating chart for All In 2024 at Wembley Stadium shows different setup

The seating chart for next year’s All In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium has been released by Ticketmaster UK and it features a very different setup from this year’s show.

While pretty much the whole stadium was open for the 2023 event, the 2024 event will have more of a typical stadium setup, with a quarter of the stadium not being used. The company is obviously expecting a lower attendance next year after the record-breaking attendance in August.

Things could obviously change if the ticket demand is big.

Tickets go on pre-sale for those who registered on November 27 and the general public on-sale then kicks off on December 1. Those who registered for the pre-sale should have a unique code already in their inbox.

