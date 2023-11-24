Notes on Shinsuke Nakamura and LA Knight

– Per Fightful Select, as of Wednesday, Shinsuke Nakamura was not listed to travel to Chicago, Illinois for the WWE “Survivor Series” event tomorrow night.

– LA Knight will be making an appearance at the Cricket Wireless storein Chicago tomorrow morning to meet fans ahead of the Survivor Series.

Knight, who is currently not featured on the show, will be at the store located at 2650 North Narragansett Avenue between 9AM and 11AM and will be doing a meet and greet with fans. Considering his current popularity, a lot of people are expected to show up and this event is on first come,

first served basis so be there early. Apart from appearances at the Survivor Series Superstore, this is the only appearance with a sponsor this weekend. Visit sponsorships.cricketwireless.com/wwe for more information.

