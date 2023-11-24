Jay White reportedly upset, Survivor Series note, and a Peacock sale

– Wade Keller was reportedly told by a Smsource the following about Jay White match with MJF.

“Jay White wasn’t thrilled, based on what I’ve been told, how things went with the build and the match against MJF, so now he might be motivated to shine in this tournament.”

– The official “Survivor Series” event program features The Authors of Pain, as well as Gallus, with no other NXT talent included. Both could be headed for TV.

(via WrestleVotes)

– For those looking a bargain, Peacock

(Home of WWE Network in USA) is offering 12 months of streaming service for only $19.99 for a full year (normally $59.99 a year).

This is for NEW CUSTOMERS ONLY.

https://www.peacocktv.com/offer/blackfriday

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

