Dante Martin could return from fractured leg injury soon

According to Fightful Select, Dante Martin was backstage at a recent AEW show, and is nearing a return from injury.

In July, Ian Riccaboni said on commentary that Dante Martin was ahead of schedule and was healing up.

Dante’s brother Darius has been extremely active, especially on the ROH brand working both singles and teaming with Action Andretti.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email