Cena says he is thankful for Randy Orton

John Cena understands what Thanksgiving is about.

The former 16-time world champion took to social media to express how thankful he is to everyone who helped him out in his incredible career. One person he pays special attention to is his most historic WWE rival, Randy Orton. Not only does Cena shout out the Viper, but he also shares footage of one of their last matches together in OVW.

Cannot celebrate this day without being thankful for all the people who helped and grew along the way. Truly thankful for my time in OVW and @RandyOrton during those years. Take a look back at our final match in OVW! Happy Thanksgiving!

