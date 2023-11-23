Spoilers: ROH TV taping results

Ring of Honor recorded multiple matches last evening for future broadcasts of ROH TV. These recordings took place before and after the AEW Dynamite episode of the same night. The results, as reported by PWInsider, are as follows:

Leyla Hirsch emerged victorious over Heather Reckless.

The Infantry triumphed against The Boys.

Emi Sakura secured a win against Trish Adora.

In a Pure Rules match, Wheeler Yuta defeated Lee Moriarty.

ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston was successful against Lee Johnson.

Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal won against Griff Garrison and Cole Karter. The match concluded with a stoppage, reportedly due to an injury sustained by Carter when his head impacted the mat.

Willie Mack defeated Robert Anthony.

Billie Starkz won her match against Marina Shafir.

Komander emerged victorious over Gringo Loco.

Colt Cabana and Brandon Cutler defeated Trevor Outlaw and GPA.

Dalton Castle won against Evil Uno.

Brian Cage secured a victory over Action Andretti.

Source: pwinsider.com

