More Will Ospreay AEW contract, Hiromu Takahashi’s dream, WWE2K23 on sale

– Per Fightful, Will Ospreay has a multi-year deal with AEW, that will go over 3 years. It’s a seven figure per-year deal.

Ospreay will be able to stay in the UK as a part of this deal, and also still be able to work select dates for New Japan while under AEW contract.

– Hiromu Takahashi (via Sports Illustrated):

“A dream of mine is to have a match on live prime time television. I would be stoked to wrestle in AEW any time and defend the IWGP Junior Heavyweight title there. Wrestling someone? That would be Darby Allin.”

– PlayStation is offering WWE2K23 til 11/28 at 67% off retail price. Regularly $59.99 now $19.79

https://store.playstation.com/en-us/product/UP1001-CUSA34179_00-000000000WWE2K23

