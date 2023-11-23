Gunther on dropping 65 pounds when he signed with WWE

GUNTHER reveals why he decided to lose 65 pounds when he signed with WWE

Chris Van Vliet recently interviewed WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, who will be defending the title this Saturday against The Miz at Survivor Series and Spoke about His Incredible weight loss diet

“The first step was like, during COVID, we have a friend that is a bodybuilder and he’s coaching people. I think he owns a gym now and runs it and stuff. He started to help Kaiser and Gio with their diet a little bit and they were following a diet and they got in incredible shape. So we had that guy around and I was never really, that’s the one thing I have to say. Usually, I was always on top of things in my adult life, but the diet is always something I kind of like neglected because I was good the way I was, but when I signed for the main roster and I knew, okay, moving over now I know I’m gonna be on national TV I thought okay, let’s bring the best version of yourself you can.

You’re going to be in front of millions of people every week. I think that step is necessary now. I’m glad I did it. I feel like the independent wrestler Walter that was a little bit bigger and looked like a butcher from the next-door shop, that was cool. I think that was fine for then and I feel like for the wrestling enthusiasts on the independent market, like when you think back like Stan Hansen or Terry Gordy, like the bigger guys, I think it has its place in wrestling a little bit, but I felt like it was time to make a step and progress.”

