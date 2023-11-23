Danhausen returns on Dynamite after eight-month absence

Something very, very evil happened on Dynamite yesterday as Danhausen returned to AEW to a big pop from the Chicago crowd.

Danhausen was brought out by Orange Cassidy as a Thanksgiving Eve surprise at the start of the show and cornered Cassidy, Hook, and Shibata in their trios match against Menard, Parker, and Hager. He eventually got involved by putting a Hager hat on him and distracting the heels, leading to Cassidy and his team to get the victory.

The popular star has been off AEW television for eight months after suffering a torn pec and was scheduled to return earlier this month on TV but it was pushed off to yesterday.

