Continental Classic tournament kicks off

The Continental Classic tournament kicked off last night on Dynamite featuring three matches all from the Gold League.

Swerve Strickland, Jay White, and Jon Moxley all came out with their first three points after they successfully defeated Jay Lethal, Rush, and Mark Briscoe respectively.

Two Blue League matches will take place on Collision with Eddie Kingston vs Brody King and Daniel Garcia vs Claudio Castagnoli.

The round-robin tournament will end at Worlds End on December 30 where the ones with the most points in each league will meet to crown the new AEW Triple Crown champion.

