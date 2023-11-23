Celebrities That Love the Casino

Casinos and the film industry have long had a symbiotic relationship, in which Hollywood has helped to glamorize the world of casinos, portraying them as a place of excitement, exotic visitors, glamor and wealth. Movies like the James Bond series and Ocean’s 11 have allowed us to peek inside the world of wealth, bow ties and poker games that have you gripping onto the edge of your seat as we take a peek into a world that many of us don’t have the luxury of experiencing.

Given the casino world is associated with luxury and wealth, it is no surprise that the celebrity world and the casino world collide on a frequent basis, in which some very high-profile people are well known to love a classic casino game like poker, blackjack or slots.

world of casinos, keep reading below to find out who you might come across when visiting one of the world's best casinos.

world of casinos, keep reading below to find out who you might come across when visiting one of the world’s best casinos.

Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney is one of the most famous English footballers in football history. He is best known for playing for Manchester United, where he’s considered as one of the best players in the English Premier League. Statistics show that Rooney has scored over 200 goals for Manchester United during his time with the team.

While football is Rooney’s main passion, he also has a passion for traditional casino games too. With a high disposable income as a footballer, Rooney has the luxury of playing in the high stakes game of blackjack, where he has been spotted making huge wagers at his local casinos in his hometown of Manchester. Reports show that one of his largest wagers was over $500,000, which is an eye watering amount for many of us out there.

In addition to Blackjack, Rooney is also known to occasionally play Roulette which is another high stakes game. Given that football is a high stakes career, it is no surprise that Rooney enjoys such games.

Matt Damon

Not many people in the modern world have not heard of Matt Damon, in which many people would be running towards the casinos that he is visiting. As an internationally acclaimed actor, Damon is best known for appearing in popular movies like Thor, The Last Duel, and Still Water.

However, one of his most famous roles was in a casino themed movie called Rounders where he played a character called Mike McDermott. McDermott frequently played in high stakes poker games, although unlike the glitz and glam portrayed in many casino movies, this movie gave an insight into the underground poker world.

While preparing to get into character for this movie, Damon was said to have delved into the casino world in order to develop his poker skills and learn all the tips and tricks in the world of poker so that he could play the most authentic character in the movie.

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods is one of the most well-known and respected golfers in the world. Beginning his career in 1997, he became the youngest man and the first African-American to win the US Masters. As one of the first billion-dollar sportsmen, Woods is also known to indulge in a little luxury quite often.

Woods is frequently seen at the likes of MGM Grand Resort and Bellagio where he indulges in some pretty high stakes blackjack games. While he gets VIP treatment at these venues, it isn’t surprising considering his average spend is around $4 million dollars.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Delving back into the world of football, Cristiano Ronaldo is a Portuguese professional footballer who is known in most households across the world. He plays for the Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr, as well as the Portugal national team.

While he is a talented football player and Captain, Ronaldo is also a very talented casino player. He’s made a name for himself in the industry, in which he has now gained several sponsorships with the likes of Poker Stars. He is often referred to as the ‘King of Casino Ads’.

Ronaldo earned this title by working with many poker and casino brands over the years, including an exclusive deal with Poker Stars to serve as the company’s worldwide ambassador in 2015. Having been playing poker for years, Ronaldo was the ideal celebrity to help promote the brand on a global scale.

Overall, there are many celebrities across the world that love a traditional casino game as much as the average person. Whether you’re looking to delve into the high stakes celebrity casino world and enjoy the glitz and glamor, or you simply want to enjoy a simple casino game online, there’s never been a better time to get involved.

