Triple H on his creative philosophy, WWE-CM Punk update

– Fightful has learned through sources that WWE’s stance on CM Punk has not changed and he is not expected at Survivor Series on Saturday in Chicago.

– Triple H (via Sports Illustrated) talks about his Triple H talks about his creative philosophy and his goal in making people feel in stories in a New Era

“Writing this stuff is a feel. You can analyze stories & how they come together but how does it make you feel? If you can make people feel those stories, they’re going to be invested in the [WWE] product. That’s how we try to approach, find that ultimate emotional place for the talent & the characters & the stories they’re in. We don’t take our fan base for granted & the way our talent operates is different from other generations. They want to go out there & put on the best possible show they can.”

