Survivor Series tickets cross 17,000 as show inches towards sellout

The Survivor Series is inching towards a complete sellout of the Allstate Arena as tickets have surpassed the 17,000 number.

According to @WrestleTix, WWE moved over 500 tickets yesterday and the total stands at 17,157. There are just 60 tickets available which are not on resale.

All the floor seats that went on sale after the layout changed with the two rings have been scooped up and most seats behind what would have ben the stage are also in short supply.

This event will be one of the most-attended Survivor Series shows ever and one of the biggest non-stadium shows for WWE in a while.

There are big expectations for the show along with the return of Randy Orton and the two WarGames matches. But the big question remains: will CM Punk appear?

