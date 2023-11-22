Rough Friday night for AEW viewership as three shows tank

It was a rough night on Friday for AEW programming with Collision, Rampage, and the Countdown to Full Gear all getting very low viewership figures.

While WWE had the advantage of network with Smackdown and Collision airing outside its regular day, the 270,000 viewership for the two-hour show head-to-head with Smackdown was a record low and probably not expected to drop that much.

Rampage also did a record low, but actually beat Collision in viewers and demo. This is the third time that Rampage pulled one up over Collision, with the August 4 and September 1 episodes also doing better.

The Countdown to Full Gear did just 139,000 viewers from 11PM and a 0.04 rating in 18-49.

What is more striking is that all these three shows together – 270,0000 viewers, 280,0000 viewers, and 139,000 – had less combined audience than NXT in the same week.

AEW pulled a total of 689,000 viewers for a three-and-a-half hour block on Friday whereas NXT had 703,000 viewers on Tuesday.

