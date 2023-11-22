Notes on Triple H, Juice Robinson, and The Young Bucks

– On November 21, The Young Bucks Via Killing the Business, Inc., applied to trademark “SuperDick Party” & “KTB Wrestling.”

– Sean Ross Sapp via Fightful has confirmed “Rock Hard” Juice Robinson has been battling with a back injury and it requires a much needed surgery. Juice will be out for awhile.

– Triple H (via Sports Illustrated):

“Vince [McMahon] taught me years ago, you put yourself in the seats & you’ll never go wrong, you’ve always got to maintain that perspective. I started out as a fan. Book what people want to feel & see.”

