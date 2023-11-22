Nikki Bella on WWE not mentioning her

Nikki Garcia was interviewed by NBC Chicago and responded to WWE not mentioning her when promoting Barmageddon. Do you think WWE was being petty or it is just business? Below is how Nikki felt about the situation.

Nikki Garcia:

“It’s sad. There’s obviously a lot of things I could say about that. I think more than anything it’s disappointing. I worked there for 16 years and I helped paved the way for them.”

“Not only that, they’ve always been family to me. Walking away, for me, it wasn’t malicious. I’m at a point in my life and I wanted to do things without hearing the word ‘no’ and it was just strictly business.”

“Maybe there were some personal things that happened over the years that also pushed me toward that but I think more than anything it’s disappointing because I don’t see it happening with the men.”

“For some reason with the women who are outspoken and we’ve seen this with the women in the past, they just want to ban us.”

