Mandy Rose: rest of the Total Divas cast was jealous of her

Mandy Rose says the rest of the Total Divas cast was jealous of her and very visibly expressed their disappointment with her being added to the show. She claims that Paige (Saraya in AEW) very openly questioned her wrestling abilities and the relationship was rocky from the start:

“They told them they have a special surprise. They didn’t know what the surprise was. There are always surprises in WWE. So, I come in, and I could just see the look on everyone’s faces, like, ‘Who’s this bitch?’ But also like, ‘All right,’ like, the typical, ‘Hi!’ That’s what I was getting.

It was like, ‘Yeah, you don’t belong here.’…the first thing Paige said was like, ‘But can you wrestle?’…So, they’re very concerned about me getting training done and putting in the work, which I totally understand. Like, I get it, but I also feel like there was a lot of shade and jealousy. Yes, I threw that word out, ‘jealousy’ happening, and it’s okay. We all go through it.”

