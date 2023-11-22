John Cena Undergoes Second Arm Surgery

John Cena has undergone a second surgery on his arms to get them fixed up. The WWE star and actor had announced that he had undergone surgery on one arm to get it fixed up, and he noted Tuesday on Twitter that he has now undergone the second surgery which is a success.

Cena wrote:

“Thank you for the autograph, @JeffDugasMD! So very grateful to him and his whole team for two successful surgeries. A world-class facility that has me ready to seize the day… with two repaired arms!”

