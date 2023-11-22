All 12 participants in Continental Classic tournament announced

All the 12 participants of the Continental Classic tournament were announced during a streaming special which aired a few hours ago on AEW’s social media properties.

The round-robin tournament will have two groups of six – the Blue League and the Gold League – and matches will take place across all three AEW shows: Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision. The first matches air tonight on Dynamite.

The Blue League has Bryan Danielson, Andrade, Brody King, Claudio Castagnoli, Eddie Kingston, and Daniel Garcia. The Gold League consists of Jon Moxley, Swerve Strickland, Mark Briscoe, Rush, Jay Lethal, and Jay White.

Each match will have a 20-minute time limit and points are three for a win and one for a draw. The winners of their respective groups with the most points will face off at the Worlds End pay-per-view on December 30 where they will be crowned the new AEW Triple Crown champion.

