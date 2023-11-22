AEW vs. WWE head to head Saturday night, NXT viewership, plus Chris Hero and Jey Uso notes

– Programming Change note: Rampage will NOT be on Friday at 10 this week, instead Collision and Rampage will be a “3 hour live broadcast” on Saturday which will go head-to-head with the Survivor Series PPV.

– Jey Uso (via Billboard):

“The first singles championship on the top of my list now is the IC title. GUNTHER gonna have to run that.”

– Last night’s NXT drew 622,000 viewers, P18-49 rating: 0.19

– Chris Hero has Friday plans…

The day after tomorrow, I’ll be holding a seminar in Pittsburgh, PA. As always, I really look forward to seeing & talking w/ everyone! Friday. November 24th. 7:30pm. $50. pic.twitter.com/biitzR7jYi — Chris Hero (Is Back) (@ChrisHero) November 22, 2023

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

