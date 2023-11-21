WWE Releases Additional Tickets For Survivor Series & SmackDown

Limited tickets are now on sale for the final two WWE events of the week this week.

During this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Michael Cole made the announcement on commentary that tickets have opened up for this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown and the WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event this weekend.

Both shows are scheduled to emanate from AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, and while tickets have been sold out for the shows since soon after they initially went on-sale, limited seats have opened up and are available right now.

For more information, visit WWE.com.

