WWE NXT Results 11/21/23

The road to WWE NXT Deadline 2023 continues tonight.

WWE NXT returns at 8/7c tonight on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

On tap for tonight’s show is Lyra Valkyria vs. Xia Li for the NXT Women’s Championship, as well as Noam Dar vs. Chad Gable for the NXT Heritage Cup, Carmelo Hayes vs. Josh Briggs & Blair Davenport vs. Thea Hail in Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying matches, Eddy Thorpe vs. Charlie Dempsey in singles action and Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe in tag-team competition.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE NXT RESULTS (11/21/2023)

The John Cena-led “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature airs and then we shoot live inside the ring inside the CWC where the ring announcer immediately begins the ring introductions for our opening contest.

NXT Heritage Cup Championship

Noam Dar (C) vs. Chad Gable

Introduced first is Alpha Academy’s Chad Gable. The fans chant “THANK YOU!!!” The reigning and defending NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar is then introduced. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Gable immediately jumps into the early offensive lead, isolating the arm of Dar and taking him down to the mat. He continues to control him with his superior mat-based amateur wrestling and positioning skills.

Dar traps Gable’s arm behind his back upon returning standing. Gable ends up countering out of it and locking up Dar’s arm once again. Otis, Akira Tozawa and Maxxine Dupri have some fun with the crowd at ringside as Gable continues to work over Dar inside it.

Oro Mensah and the rest of The Meta-Four are shown shouting words of encouragement to Dar at ringside. Gable continues to control the action as fans chant “Gable! Gable! Gable!” Dar starts to show signs of life as the final 20 seconds of the first round tick away.

Gable trips Dar down out of nowhere and slaps on an ankle lock. Dar gets to the ropes to free himself and the first round ends. After the break, the second round begins and Dar comes out throwing leg kicks. Gable hits the ropes and runs over Dar and then slaps on a side head-lock.

Moments later, we see The Meta-Four help Dar sneak and cheat his way into the early lead, as he picks up the first fall in the second round to go up 1 to 0. We head to a mid-match commercial break as the third round gets underway.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Gable and Dar trading roll-up attempts as the finals seconds tick away to end the round. The two head to their respective corners as the fourth round is about to get started with Dar still up 1 to 0 over Gable.

Gable fights back in the fourth round, and heads to the top-rope where he leaps off and connects with a flying head butt for a super close near fall attempt. He locks his arms around Dar on the apron outside the ropes looking for a German suplex, but Dar avoids it.

Dar ends up planting Gable on the floor, and he is nearly counted out but rolls back into the ring just after the count of nine. The two are trading shots on their knees as the final ten seconds of the fourth round tick away. Gable hits a German suplex and scores a pin as soon as the fifth rounds begins.

The score is now tied up 1-1 and as the referee is dealing with everyone on the ring apron, we see The Meta-Four blast Gable from behind with a cheap shot. He crawls to his corner and is still out of it as the bell sounds to start the sixth round, so Dar immediately begins beating him down.

We see Gable go to slam Dar down but he gets stuck in a triangle choke from Dar on the bottom. Gable muscles Dar up and Donkey Kongs his way free and goes for the cover. Dar kicks out at two. Dar hits a spinning back elbow that stuns Gable.

He recovers and locks Dar in an ankle lock. Dar pushes him into the corner and gets back to his feet. Gable hoists Dar up for a Razor’s Edge but flips him over front-ways directly into a DDT for a close near fall. Gable heads to the top-rope backwards and goes for a moonsault.

Dar gets his feet up but Gable stops himself and snatches up an ankle lock. Dar tries kicking free again but Gable rolls and hangs on. He drops down and twists it deep. Dar taps just as the bell sounds. There is confusion as to what that means, as Alpha Academy are celebrating with Gable in the ring, but The Meta-Four are also celebrating with Dar.

The fans chant “He tapped you!” The ring announcer declares it tied 1-1 at the end of six rounds. Due to it ending in a tie, the Heritage Cup does not change hands. The fans boo. Awesome opener. The finish didn’t really play out well, as the bell seemed to sound just before Dar tapped.

Noam Dar retains NXT Heritage Cup Championship as match ends in a 1-1 draw.

NXT Women’s Championship

Lyra Valkyria (C) vs. Xia Li

We’re getting right into our second of two scheduled championship contests for tonight’s show, as we see NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria walking backstage in her ring gear towards the end. Vic Joseph and Booker T inform us that her defense against Xia Li is up next.

On that note, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, we see a vignette with NXT Tag-Team Champions The Family. They claim they aren’t done yet with Chase U. They then run into some friends at some kind of business. They raise a glass with some of the other members of their “family” as a celebration for recapturing the tag titles.

Back inside the CWC we see Carmelo Hayes in his ring gear in his locker room. In walks Trick Williams who tells him he qualified for the Iron Survivor Challenge last week and this week it’s his turn. Hayes seems distracted so Trick asks him about it. He claims he’s just “locked in.” He says ‘Melo was there for him at ringside last week, so he’s gonna be there for him this week.

Hayes says he appreciates that but he’s gotta do this himself. Trick says Carmelo knows he understands that. Trick smiles and looks happy for his friend as a clearly distracted Hayes walks off. Back inside the CWC, the theme for the NXT Women’s Champion hits and out comes Lyra Valkyria. As she is heading to the ring, she is knocked out from behind by a roundhouse kick from Xia Li.

Medics rush out to tend to her as fans loudly boo. Vic Joseph questions if we’re even going to have a title match and whether or not Lyra can even compete. She is being helped up as we head into another commercial break.

Winner: No Contest

Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe

When we return, we see highlights of what just transpired between Xia Li and NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria before the break. Vic Joseph and Booker T inform us that they hope to have an update on Valkyria soon. We then shoot into the ring where we see the competitors for our next match.

Joseph and Booker inform us that due to what just happened with Valkyria and Xia, the Garza & Carrillo vs. Blade & Enofe bout scheduled for later tonight will take place now instead. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

We see Garza and Carrillo jump into the early offensive lead and they continue to dominate for several minutes. When Enofe finally gets the hot tag for his team, he helps shift the offensive momentum into his team’s favor. It doesn’t last for long, however, as Garza decks him and then he and Carrillo hit a double-team finisher for the pin fall victory.

Winners: Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo

Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifier

Carmelo Hayes vs. Josh Briggs

After the match we shoot backstage and see another shot of Lyra Valkyria being checked on by doctors. Vic Joseph again tells us they will provide an update on her condition as soon as one becomes available. We then see Fallon Henley giving Josh Briggs a pep talk before his big opportunity tonight.

Inside the CWC, the theme for the former NXT World Champion Carmelo Hayes hits and out he comes. He makes his way to the ring for the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying match for this week. As he settles in the ring, we head into a pre-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Josh Briggs make his way down to the ring for his big opportunity. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Briggs is competitive at first but Hayes quickly takes over and settles into a comfortable prolonged offensive lead.

When the action spills out to the floor several minutes into the bout, Briggs takes over, using his size and strength to manhandle Hayes and launch him across the commentary desk for a roar from the crowd. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the bout continues.

