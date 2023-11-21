Video: Shinsuke Nakamura is tired of waiting

As seen during the November 20th edition of WWE RAW, Shinsuke Nakamura picked up a victory over Chad Gable. In recent weeks, Nakamura has been cutting promos about seeking a new target. After RAW, WWE published another Nakamura promo to Instagram…

“How long? How long do I need to wait? I’m ready to fight! Where are you? I know where you’re at. You are close. I take ALL from you. This is my opportunity! I’m waiting!”

There has been internet speculation about Nakamura potentially issuing an open challenge at Survivor Series but it has not been officially announced by WWE.

