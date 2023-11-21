Update on Drew McIntyre’s WWE status, Smackdown, Collision and Rampage viewership numbers

– A recent development regarding Drew McIntyre’s potential departure from WWE has surfaced, as his current contract is slated to conclude in 2024. This new hint came in the form of promotional material that the company released for their historic SmackDown in Berlin. After all, it was recently reported that WWE and McIntyre have worked out a new deal. In the promotional content found on WWE.com for WWE’s inaugural German Premium Live Event, “Bash in Berlin,” scheduled for August 31st, 2024, McIntyre takes a prominent position on the event’s poster.

– Friday viewership numbers via Wrestlenomics….

WWE Smackdown, Friday on Fox 8-10pm:

2,206,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.62

AEW Collision, on TNT 8-10pm:

270,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.08

AEW Rampage, on TNT 10-11pm:

280,000 viewers

