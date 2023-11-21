Two-for-$14.50 ticket offer for this week’s Dynamite in Chicago

In a bid to boost attendance at this Wednesday’s Dynamite live from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, AEW is offering two tickets for the show for the price of just $14.50 plus fees.

The city will have three wrestling shows this week, although WWE’s shows are technically in Rosemont with Smackdown and Survivor Series this weekend.

The Thanksgiving Eve episode of Dynamite is a tradition to be held in Chicago but over-saturation of the market from AEW has led to record low attendance in the city which usually turns out in full force for the company.

Dynamite is nearing 4,000 in attendance for this Wednesday’s show and you can take advantage of the BOGO offer by using the code BG2XP1 on Ticketmaster.com.

Smackdown is at 15,500 while Survivor Series is on the way to a sell out with a capacity of around 17,000.

