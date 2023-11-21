The Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions and Vice working on new WCW series

A report by Deadline has revealed that Seven Bucks Productions, the Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia-led production company, is working with Vice Studios on a new docuseries “investigating the mysterious demise of World Championship Wrestling.”

There have been no additional details about this project but this follows their first series together which was named Tales from the Territories, produced in conjunction with the creators of Dark Side of the Ring.

That series was nowhere near popular as Dark Side of the Ring and is not returning for a new season.

Nothing is mysterious about the demise of WCW so the description of this production did raise some eyebrows.

Seven Bucks Productions has over 60 film and television projects in active development according to Deadline.

