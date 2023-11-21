NWA to promote PPV event In Florida

The National Wrestling Alliance is returning to “The Sunshine State” for a pay-per-view to kick off the New Year.

On Monday, PWInsider.com reported that NWA is scheduled to return to the Florida market for a PPV event on January 13, 2024.

While the exact location has yet to be determined, the report insists that Fort Lauderdale is the frontrunner and the market expected to land the show.

NWA sources are stating that the promotion drew approximately 1,000 fans for their TV taping in Sarasota, FL. on November 18 and was thrilled with the turnout.

