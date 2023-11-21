Lex Luger on Logan Paul in WWE, Gunther comments on facing Brock Lesnar

– During his Lex Expressed podcast, former WCW World Champion Lex Luger discussed a wide range of topics, including what Logan Paul has done in WWE.

Despite only working a handful of matches, Paul has been praised for his in-ring work and recently won the United States Title at Crown Jewel.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a guy who has a feel and such a sense of timing. I love what he’s doing and it blows my mind what he can do with his limited experience. He can read the crowd. He’s really good.”

Gunther (via Under The Ring) on facing Brock Lesnar:

“I feel Brock (Lesnar) is somebody, I just make it my thing, I make him my personal End Boss. That’s the guy that, at one point, I have to step in the ring (with) to validate myself.”

