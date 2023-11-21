Lex Luger on Logan Paul in WWE, Gunther comments on facing Brock Lesnar

– During his Lex Expressed podcast, former WCW World Champion Lex Luger discussed a wide range of topics, including what Logan Paul has done in WWE.

Despite only working a handful of matches, Paul has been praised for his in-ring work and recently won the United States Title at Crown Jewel.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a guy who has a feel and such a sense of timing. I love what he’s doing and it blows my mind what he can do with his limited experience. He can read the crowd. He’s really good.”

– Gunther (via Under The Ring) on facing Brock Lesnar:

“I feel Brock (Lesnar) is somebody, I just make it my thing, I make him my personal End Boss. That’s the guy that, at one point, I have to step in the ring (with) to validate myself.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

