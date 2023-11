Hikaru Shida took to social media on Monday and showed off her special ring gear from Saturday’s AEW Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA.

The former AEW Women’s Champion noted that her ring gear was inspired by SMT2 Hiroko. Check out the photo below.

New gear for #AEWFullGear 2023 (inspired by SMT2 Hiroko) pic.twitter.com/tW6NJLOpEC — HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) November 20, 2023

