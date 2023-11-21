FInal member of Cody Rhodes’ team for War Games confirmed

In the main event of WWE RAW on November 20th, Jey Uso faced Drew McIntyre to determine which team gets the advantage for War Games at Survivor Series. After a back and forth encounter, McIntyre won clean with the future shock DDT.

Following the match, McIntyre continued the attack on Jey. Members of Judgment Day and Cody Rhodes team came down and there was a brawl. Cody then got on the mic and said the 5th member of someone he had a LEGACY with, an apex predator. Fans chanted “Randy” for Randy Orton and Cody said the people were right. The show went off the air without Orton officially making an appearance.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

