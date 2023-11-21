Fans To Vote On Team Advantage For Women’s WarGames

Nov 21, 2023 - by Matt Boone

WWE is letting the fans decide who gets the advantage in the Women’s WarGames match at the WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event this weekend at AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

On Monday, the company released an announcement via social media regarding their sponsor, Ruffles, allowing fans to vote on which team will get the advantage and enter the Women’s WarGames match first in the “#RufflesFanVote.”

Check out the details below.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Megan Bayne

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal