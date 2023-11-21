Fans To Vote On Team Advantage For Women’s WarGames

WWE is letting the fans decide who gets the advantage in the Women’s WarGames match at the WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event this weekend at AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

On Monday, the company released an announcement via social media regarding their sponsor, Ruffles, allowing fans to vote on which team will get the advantage and enter the Women’s WarGames match first in the “#RufflesFanVote.”

Check out the details below.

This #SurvivorSeries, @Ruffles is letting fans decide the intensity of the Women's WarGames match. Visit https://t.co/SfBt2WIO0O and vote for the team you would like to see get the advantage and enter the Women's WarGames match first in the #RufflesFanVote #ad pic.twitter.com/V3mCqnjdm3 — WWE (@WWE) November 20, 2023

