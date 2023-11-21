Eric Bischoff says Ronda Rousey is overrated

During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff reflected on Ronda Rousey’s run in WWE…

“Eh, I think she’s….I don’t want to say [she’s] overrated, but I think in terms of the professional wrestling industry, she’s overrated,” Bischoff stated. “Obviously very accomplished mixed martial artists, very accomplished in judo. Phenomenal athlete, but she never clicked for me in WWE despite a push from the gods. She got an amazing push, but there was something lacking with her, and she never clicked with me.

I don’t think she really clicked with the audience. Not long after she first arrived. I think the shine kind of wore off the star pretty quickly, and I never got the feeling that she was really serious about the industry.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)

