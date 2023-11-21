26 women featured on Raw episode last night

Monday Night Raw set a new record for the amount of women appearing on a single show last night, with a total of 26 WWE Superstars featured throughout the three-hour broadcast.

Those who appeared on Raw included Rhea Ripley, Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Becky Lynch, Xia Li, Lyra Valkyria, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Shotzi, Bayley, IYO SKY, Asuka, Kairi Sane, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, Natalya, Tegan Nox, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, Maxxine Dupri, Ivy Nile, Zoey Stark, Shayna Baszler, and Valhalla.

Triple H has long been a supporter of the women’s division dating back to his NXT days so it’s not surprise to see this translating to the main roster as well.

Smackdown has also for the past two weeks featured the women heavily with the WarGames set up and the women main evented two Smackdowns in a row now, with last week’s show also having an episode-long angle for the WarGames match.

