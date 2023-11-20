Updates on MJF’s contractual status and Richard Holiday involved in a car accident

– According to Nick Hausman, there’s people within WWE that MJF has indeed quietly re-signed with AEW.

There’s one hire up in WWE that stated there has been zero talks with MJF and the company.

To make this more interesting, MJF is set to enter free agency imminently is a “false narrative” & that it’s believed that the AEW World Champion has re-signed with AEW into 2027.

– Richard Holiday posted on Facebook:

Friday night I was in a really bad car accident. Car is likely totaled. Luckily myself and the other driver are completely HEALTHY. All that matters.

Thank you to everyone who helped me get to where I needed to be this weekend.

Life can test you, but I’m passing the test!

