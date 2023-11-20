Undertaker says Bray Wyatt “barely scratched the surface,” and update on Axiom’s status

– While speaking to Bill Apter, The Undertaker talked about Bray Wyatt’s unfortunate passing, admitting that Wyatt had “barely scratched the surface” in his WWE career and could have accomplished so much more. It’s sad in the sense that he died such a young man, on a personal level. But on a professional level, he was just scratching the surface of what I think he was going to be. I think he was going to be really, really special. I mean, he already was. But he had just scratched the surface of what he was going to do in the industry. Everything. A lot of things is very cookie-cutter within the wrestling industry and the sports entertainment industry, and everyone wants to do the same thing. He was not that guy. He looked at things with a different perspective, and wasn’t afraid to try things, even when people would say, ‘I don’t know about that.’ He had that conviction within himself that he knew he could make it work, and it’s so sad.

– On last week’s episode of Smackdown, Axiom made his first appearance on the main roster in a losing effort against Dragon Lee. Sean Ross Sapp has noted behind fightful’s paywall that Axiom’s debut on Smackdown was not his offical main roster call-up. He said “Regarding Axiom we weren’t told that he’s been given an official call-up.”

