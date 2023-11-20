Smackdown to be held in Germany on the eve of Bash in Berlin

WWE today announced that due to the incredible early pre-registration response for Bash in Berlin, Smackdown will also emanate from the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany, the night before on Friday, August 30, 2024.

This marks the first time ever that Smackdown will broadcast from Germany.

Pre-sales for combo tickets will begin on Tuesday, November 28, at 10AM CET. Fans can register now to receive an exclusive presale offer by visiting https://www.wwe.com/bash-in-berlin-presale.

General public on-sale for Smackdown and Bash In Berlin will be available on Thursday, November 30, at 10AM CET at www.ticketmaster.de.

SmackDown and Bash In Berlin Priority Pass ticket packages are available now from On Location, offering fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise and more. To learn more about Priority Passes, please visit onlocationexp.com/bashinberlin.

Additional information will be announced in the coming weeks. To learn more please stick with WWE.com or visit wwe.livenation.de.

