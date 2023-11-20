Johnny Gargano on CM Punk’s Potential WWE Return

During an appearance on the Battleground podcast,, Johnny Gargano was asked about CM Punk possibly coming back to WWE and here was Gargano’s response…

“There are so many eyes currently on WWE television. Obviously, every little bit helps. I mentioned how Logan Paul has taken the United States Championship all over the world with him and getting new eyes on the product. At the end of the day, whatever is going to get more eyes on WWE television, that’s the best move possible. Whoever that may be, whoever they bring in, whatever eyes they bring in. I’m all for it.”

Johnny Gargano’s response when being asked about CM Punk potentially coming to WWE (@battlegroundihr) pic.twitter.com/ffDjwOIWnu — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) November 20, 2023

(quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)

