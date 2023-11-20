Demise of WCW docu-series in the works, what Tony Khan will announce on Wednesday

– Dwayne Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions and VICE have teamed up to produce a docu-series about the “MYSTERIOUS DEMISE” of WCW.

– Tony Khan has announced that on Wednesday before Dynamite, he and Tony Schiavone will reveal the full field of wrestlers for the Continental Classic and the tournament will begin later that night on Dynamite.

Bryan Danielson, Andrade El Idolo and Eddie Kingston have already been announced and this leaves 9 spots available. TK has also said that there will be no seconds for any wrestlers and no outside interference will be happening. 3 points for a win and 1 point for a draw. Winner will get a title that they’ll defend throughout the year and whoever holds it will get an automatic entry in next year’s tournament.

This Wednesday, Thanksgiving Eve, AEW Continental Classic Selection Special, all 12 fighters announced, interviews + more!

The Selection Special streams this Wednesday + that same night, celebrate Thanksgiving Eve with Continental Classic matches this Wednesday on #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/6rOW22LaWA — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 21, 2023

