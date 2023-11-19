WWE Sunday Stunner / Saginaw, Mi / Sun Nov 19, 2023

NOTE: The Ring Announcer is Saginaw native Alicia Taylor.

Sami Zayn defeats NXT North American Champion Dominick Mysterio in a non-title match.

Becky Lynch defeats Zoey Stark.

OMOS, with MVP, defeats Akira Tozawa.

NOTE: MVP offers $10,000 to any fan who can take OMOS off of his feet. He gets no takers.

Cody Rhodes defeats Damian Priest.

Nia Jax defeats Raquel Rodriguez.

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defeats Chad Gable.

Main Event: WWE World Champion Seth Rollins defeats Shinsuke Nakamura and Drew McIntyre.

