WWE Sunday Stunner / Jonesboro, Ar / Sun Nov 19, 2023

Nov 19, 2023 - by David Roberson

WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky defeats Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair.

Shotzi defeats Bayley.

Ridge Holland defeats Karrion Kross, with Scarlett.

NOTE: Scarlett is ejected from ringside, allowing Holland to pin Kross.

Viking Rules Match: Kofi Kingston defeats Ivar.

Cameron Grimes and Dragon Lee defeat Pretty Deadly: Elton Prince and Kit Wilson.

The LWO: Joaquin Wilde / Toro del Cruz / Carlito defeat The Street Profits: Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, and Bobby Lashley.

Main Event: LA Knight defeats Grayson Waller.

Thanks to @wwefan1972 in attendance.

 

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

