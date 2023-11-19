WWE files for a new trademark

WWE filed for another trademark this past week.

On Tuesday, November 14, 2023, the company filed to trademark the ring name Adriana Rizzo under the “entertainment services” category.

Featured below is the official description of the filing for the ring name for WWE Performance Center recruit Anna Keefer, who works under the name Adriana Rizzo.

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

