Will Ospreay comments on signing with AEW

At the Full Gear press conference, Will Ospreay said he’s built up a trust with Tony Khan.

Signing with AEW is the best decision for him & his family and they don’t have to change his kids’ school( He will continue to live in UK). He’s looking forward to be on weekly TV.

Ospreay went on to say his contract with New Japan does not expire til February 2024, NJPW gave him full consent to go ahead and sign with AEW.

Will Ospreay's message to the Japanese wrestling fans. Calls Japan his home, where he pretty much grew up the last decade and says he isn't going anywhere anytime soon and that even as a part of AEW, he will come back to wrestle in places like NJPW. ♥️pic.twitter.com/m0o66Q5avL — Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) November 19, 2023

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

