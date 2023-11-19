Will Ospreay comments on signing with AEW

Nov 19, 2023 - by staff

At the Full Gear press conference, Will Ospreay said he’s built up a trust with Tony Khan.

Signing with AEW is the best decision for him & his family and they don’t have to change his kids’ school( He will continue to live in UK). He’s looking forward to be on weekly TV.

Ospreay went on to say his contract with New Japan does not expire til February 2024, NJPW gave him full consent to go ahead and sign with AEW.

