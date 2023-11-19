Updates on Darby Allin and The Young Bucks

– Brandon Cutler has confirmed that the Young Bucks are planning to take some time away from wrestling.

More so, people within Matt & Nick’s camp are requesting asking people for privacy during this time.

– Darby Allin will be off All Elite Wrestling television for a while, as he trains in preparation to climb Mt. Everest.

Allin is believed to have gotten on a red eye flight to China last night right after the PPV, to prepare, reports Wrestling Observer Radio.

