Tony Khan addresses the status of Ronda Rousey and Mercedes Mone

AEW President Tony Khan addressed the status of both Ronda Rousey and Mercedes Mone during the Full Gear post-show press conference last night.

Rousey made a surprise appearance at the ROH television tapings on Friday, teaming up with Marina Shafir for a match against Athena and Billie Starkz. Khan confirmed that the former Raw and Smackdown Women’s champion is not signed to the company but he thought it would be great to have her coming off that Wrestling Revolver show. Since she lives close by, it was easier to pull it off. Khan said that he would welcome her back if she wants.

Regarding the status of Mercedes Mone, Khan once again said that he had great conversations with the former IWGP Women’s champion and didn’t hide the fact that he would love to have her in AEW eventually. Mone was a guest of AEW at All In this past August but was still injured and her appearance was limited to being in the stands.

Mone has recently said that she would be coming back in 2024 after breaking her ankle.

