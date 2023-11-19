Taylor Swift shows complicate load-in time for All In next year in Wembley

During the post-Full Gear press conference, AEW President Tony Khan said that All In next year might be more expensive for them as their load-in time at Wembley Stadium will be shorter thanks to a certain someone by the name of Taylor Swift.

It just so happens that Swift will be running not one, not two, not three, not four, but five shows in Wembley Stadium prior to All In, with the possibility of adding more shows as well. Her last show for now at Wembley is on August 20 and All In’s date is scheduled for August 25.

“This is going to be very different. You talked about the logistics, from a preparation standpoint, this is going to be a very different challenge for AEW,” Khan said. “The load-in is a very different schedule than what we had last year.”

Khan said that Swift being scheduled ahead of them at Wembley is a “big deal” and he has some interesting stories on how all this came to be.

“It’s very fun. So when Wembley approached us about our load-in and the Taylor Swift shows, there was an opportunity for them to add more shows, and we are going to do everything we can to abbreviate our load-in time,” Khan added. “We said it would be costly and challenging, and we would like to help you out, so we will.”

The load-in time refers to when the promoter of the event takes over the location to start preparing and setting up. A stadium show obviously takes more time to setup than a regular arena and finishing it in less time will require more hands on deck.

