Fuego Del Sol provides an update on the condition of his friend Sammy Guevara.

“Yeah, me and Sam, we talk every day. He’s legitimately one of my best friends and a lot of times we don’t even talk wrestling, we talk about all the other crazy stuff in the world going on. He is feeling a lot better and his return is imminent.”

Guevara suffered a concussion at the inaugural AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view.

