Notes on Swerve Strickland, Skye Blue, Cody Rhodes, and a new Raw theme

Nov 19, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York announced on social media that Cody Rhodes vs Dirty Dom will headline 12/1 Smackdown.

– Fightful Select reports that WWE will debut a new RAW theme song, possibly as early as tomorrow’s show.

Skye Blue’s new entrance theme is a custom track titled “CHOKE” by Mikey Rukus and Butcher Babies.

– Less than 24 hours after his hellacious Texas DeathMatch with Hangman Page, Swerve Strickland, attended the Los Angeles Rams game earlier today.

