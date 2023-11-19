Notes on Swerve Strickland, Skye Blue, Cody Rhodes, and a new Raw theme
– Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York announced on social media that Cody Rhodes vs Dirty Dom will headline 12/1 Smackdown.
– Fightful Select reports that WWE will debut a new RAW theme song, possibly as early as tomorrow’s show.
– Skye Blue’s new entrance theme is a custom track titled “CHOKE” by Mikey Rukus and Butcher Babies.
– Less than 24 hours after his hellacious Texas DeathMatch with Hangman Page, Swerve Strickland, attended the Los Angeles Rams game earlier today.
