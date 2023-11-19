MJF knew it would be hard to follow Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page

MJF is first in the scrum and he says he’s in absolute pain and crying. He puts over AEW and the entire locker room thinks it’s cool that AEW can give people a lot of different types of wrestling like they showed tonight and he will gladly stay with AEW as long as Tony Khan pays him a lot of money on January 1st. He says his leg is in absolute pain, but he didn’t want to phone it in. He’s laughing through the pain. He knew it would be hard to follow Swerve vs Hangman. He’s happy he has his pickles though.

He says he hasn’t changed as he’s gonna bang rats tonight. MJF still isn’t sure if he’s gonna wrestle Samoa Joe. MJF says Swerve vs Hangman was the best deathmatch he’s ever seen. MJF leaves and Khan says someone needs to get the pickles, but MJF said that they stay and passed some pickles around.

