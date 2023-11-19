Logan Paul’s sends message to Gunther, Kip Sabian congratulates Will Ospreay

– Logan Paul became one of WWE’s biggest surprises as his athletic ability helped him excel at a level no one thought was possible. He is now the United States Champion and clearly has a target on his back. Now it appears Paul responded to Gunther recently challenging him to a match in the future.

Get in line https://t.co/sr4pnda68X — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) November 19, 2023

– Kip Sabian said the following on X regarding Will Ospreay…

It’s a good day. I’ve known @WillOspreay longer than anyone else in wrestling, stayed on his parents couch more times than I can remember, we grew up together. I’ve always been his biggest fan. I’m over the moon that he’s joined @AEW Congrats mate. 😘#MileHigh pic.twitter.com/pG9QWf3AqB — Kip Sabian 🏴‍☠️ (@TheKipSabian) November 19, 2023

